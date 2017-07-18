Young Hartlepool dad bounces back from extremely rare form of cancer

A young Hartlepool dad is on the road to recovery after falling victim to a very rare type of cancer.

Ian Wylie, 28, was struck down with a type of soft tissue cancer called synovial sarcoma.

Ian Wylie (28) with his daughter Lucie Wilkinson (9). Picture by FRANK REID

Only about 80 cases a year are diagnosed in the UK, described by the NHS as a condition which affects three-in-one-million people.

It led to Ian’s brave daughter Licie, nine, launching a campaign to raise awareness of the condition which also raise £1,300 for Sarcoma UK charity.

The dad of two went to the doctors after noticing a growth on his back which turned out to be a cancerous tumour.

At first, it was treated as a harmless abscess, but his doctor sent him for tests when it did not respond to antibiotics.

Lucie Wilkinson and mum Sarah.

Ian, a joiner of the Oxford Road area, said: “I went back and it was thought it was a soft fatty lump, but they sent me for a scan just in case.

“The results came back as abnormal and I went for an emergency MRI scan.

“That came back as ‘highly suspicious’ and I was referred to the Freeman hospital for a biopsy.”

Ian underwent surgery to remove the growth at the Newcastle hospital before undergoing six weeks of radiotherapy at James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough.

One of the races underway at the fundraising event.

He added: “The type of cancer happens a lot in young people but it was a worry.

“I couldn’t move my right arm after my operation and was in a brace for about four weeks.

“They took part of my shoulder blade away. But where I had my operation there wasn’t many nerves around where the tumour was.”

And the treatment appears to have stopped the cancer in its tracks.

Medal winners(left to right) Amelia Pickering, Emily Hewitt and Tori Chapman.

“I get a bit of pain every now and then but other than that I’m fine,” said Ian.

“I have to go for a check every three months to make sure it doesn’t come back.

“I am back at work and back to normal.”

Ian’s nine-year-old daughter Lucie Wilkinson has helped to raise money and awareness of her dad’s cancer.

She made wristbands and bracelets which she has sold and collected sponsorship for an aquathon hosted by Hartlepool Youth Athletics Club.

It was part of the club’s annual summer inter-competition which was held at English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College, when over 80 children competed in front of hundreds of spectators.

Parents and young competitors at Hartlepool Youth Athletics Club's inter club competition which supported Sarcoma UK

The aquathon, which involved running and swimming, has raised £1,300 so far for the national charity Sarcoma UK.

Head coach John Spence said: “Lucie is one of our Year 4 members and she wanted to raise awareness of Sarcoma.

“We decided to help Lucie, and through the aquathon and generosity of our members and parents we raised over £1,300 and we are still counting.”

Ian, who is also dad to Hannah, four, and lives with his partner Sarah, 28, said: “I am proud of her, she wants to help people.”

What is synovial sarcoma?

Synovial sarcomas can be found anywhere in the body, but are most commonly found around the knee.

They start in cells close to joints and tendons. Only around 80 cases are diagnosed in the UK each year.

These sarcomas usually show up as hard lumps but can be present for some time before they start to grow bigger.

They’re more common in young adults.

Sarcomas are usually found by a patient when a lump appears on the leg, arm or trunk.

The earlier it is diagnosed, the better the chances of successful treatment.

There are around 60 different types of sarcoma. Sarcoma UK is the only cancer charity in the UK that focuses on all types.

10 Downing Street has chosen Sarcoma UK as their Charity of the Year.