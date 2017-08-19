Young Hartlepool musicians set to wow crowds at annual charity gig

Have your say

Some of Hartlepool’s finest young musicians are set to join forces to perform at an inspiring charity concert in the town.

The event, called ‘A Celebration of Music’, will feature young musicians who have received awards this year from the town’s Preston Simpson and Sterndale Trust.

Georgia Lennon will sing at the 'A Celebration of Music concert.

The show aims to raise funds for the trust which supports emerging talent in the town. Celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, the trust provides financial grants to musicians aged 15 to 25, to enable them to study music at any education establishment providing courses in musical education.

The concert will take place at the Town Hall Theatre on Saturday, September 16.

On the night crowds will be treated to performances from an impressive line up which includes acts such as cellist Neil Sild, saxophonist Amber Reeve and pianists Amy Todd-Davis and Kate Todd-Davis.

Also set to shine are singers Amy Napper, Georgia Lennon, Grace Allen, Alice Gilhespy-Swan and Ethan Scott.

Ethan Scott will sing at the 'A Celebration of Music concert.

There will also be performances from five of the town’s primary school choirs – namely St Teresa’s, St John Vianney, St Bega’s, St Joseph’s and Eldon Grove Academy.

Chris Simmons, chairman of the Preston Simpson and Sterndale Trust, said: “We have a rich talent of young musicians in Hartlepool and it is so important to nurture and support them to reach their full potential.

“Many of the musicians who receive support from the trust are already performing to a professional standard and along with the five primary school choirs performing; a fantastic night of music is in store.”

“I would like to thank everyone who has contributed to the trust over the past year.

Grace Allen is set to perfom at the concert.

“The generous donations from the community really help us to continue our work in supporting young Hartlepool musicians.”

The Lord Lieutenant of County Durham, Sue Snowden, will be attending the event along with the Mayor and Mayoress of Hartlepool, Councillor Paul Beck and Mary Beck.

The show starts at 7pm and tickets cost £4.

Children under 16 are free if accompanied by an adult.

Neil Sild will play the cello at the concert.

Tickets can be obtained from Hartlepool Art Gallery and Tourist Information Centre in Church Square, by calling: 01429 890000.

Or to book online visit: www.destinationhartlepool.com