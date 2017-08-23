Young Hartlepool Muslims help raise thousands to help others

Young Muslims from Hartlepool helped to raise thousands of pounds for UK charities by taking part in an event against the stunning Lake District backdrop.

The largest Muslim youth organisation in Britain, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association (AMYA) held its Mercy for Mankind Charity Challenge half marathon on Saturday in Fitz Park, Keswick.

The Mercy4Mankind Charity Challenge

Over 700 members, some as young as 10, from Hartlepool and Teesside, joined others from across the country to practice the Islamic teachings of serving humanity and to try to dispel negative impressions of Islam.

Between them they hope to raise £500,000 for The Royal British Legion, Save the Children, NSPCC, Barnardos, CLIC Sargent, UNICEF, British Red Cross, Cumbria Community Foundation and others.

Muhammad Ali Ahmad, local youth leader for Hartlepool said: “We travelled all the way from Hartlepool because nowadays people have many misconceptions about Islam and we want to show the true teachings of Islam.

“We raise hundreds of thousands of pounds every year for British charities.”

The Mercy4Mankind Charity Challenge

This year marked the 33rd charity challenge. Since 1985 the youth association has raised in excess of £2 million for UK charities.

It is usually hosted in a different location each year, with previous locations including the Tower of London, Hyde Park, Battersea Park, Hampshire and the Yorkshire Dales.

Tahir Selby, Imam of Hartlepool’s Nasir Mosque, in Brougham Terrace, said: “They raised a total of around £250,000 which was presented to the different charities after the event.

“There was a very good turnout from our local boys.”

Local members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association collecting for the Poppy Appeal

“They are still waiting to see how much was actually collected as they are hoping to raise around £500,000.”