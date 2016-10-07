Young Hartlepool stage stars to appear at top London theatre

Dozens of thrilled youngsters are hours away from a fantastic chance to shine on a top stage.

The Hartlepool performing arts academy MTA is set to take the West End by storm by performing at London’s Shaftesbury Theatre.

Students at MTA.

Twenty six MTA students,, aged from eight to 16 years, will be performing at the venue on Sunday.

Joining them on the trip will be nearly 75 parents and families.

The students will get to perform two, six-minute numbers as well as a finale.

MTA founder Toni Parker-Harvey said: “Bobby Dazzlers is a company that arranges shows for schools around the country to take part in.

We have wanted to do something like this for a while now and when I saw it advertised I grabbed the opportunity straight away. It’s such an amazing experience for our students to be able to perform somewhere as prestigious as the Shaftesbury Toni Parker-Harvey

“Each school gets six minutes in each half, then they take part in a group finale.

“We have wanted to do something like this for a while now,and when I saw it advertised I grabbed the opportunity straight away.

“It’s such an amazing experience for our students to be able to perform somewhere as prestigious as the Shaftesbury, where hot West End musicals such as Fame, Hairspray and Rock of Ages have ran.”

Toni praised the amazing support of everyone connected to her school in Hartlepool who had “all pulled together”

Toni added: “We have have managed to raise nearly £3,000 towards the expenses. All parents had to pay was travel and accommodation, everyone’s tickets and everything the students need for their performance, costumes, shoes, etc, have all been paid for by fundraising.

“We have been rehearsing once or twice a week for about six weeks leading up to the show.”

“The students will perform a medley of songs and something totally different to what’s usually performed at Bobby Dazzlers, a pop medley.”

She said it would be in the style of something from Pitch Perfect the movie.

“As we are predominantly a vocal school we are great at group vocals and wanted to show this off,” added Toni.

“The medley will include flashlight by Jessie J, Love Yourself by Justin Bieber, Swagger Jagger by Cher Lloyd and Uptown Funk by Mark Ronson Ft Bruno Mars.

“As a special treat for the students I have booked Pineapple Stduio”

The day visit to Pineapple Studios will enable the students to rehearse on the morning, and a meal for all the students and parents.

Toni added: “Everyone is really excited for the full weekend.”