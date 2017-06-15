Young Muslims from Hartlepool are supporting a fundraising campaign to help terrorism victims

Young Muslims in Hartlepool are supporting a national Red Cross fundraising appeal for the victims of two terrorist attacks.

The town’s branch of the national Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association said the attack that claimed seven lives was barbaric and totally unjustified.

The association said its heartfelt prayers and thoughts were with the people of London and all those who have been affected by the latest shocking attack.

Hartlepool Muslim youth leader, Muhammad Ali Ahmad said: “We are greatly troubled by this situation; we simply cannot tolerate innocents being killed or harmed.

“As a Muslim who has studied the Qur’an, I know that any form of terrorism or hate is completely against the teachings of the Qur’an – no matter what terrorists or any other says. ISIS, all terrorist groups and hatred are alien to Islam.”

Prayers for the victims of the London attacks were led by local Imam, Tahir Selby, at the town’s Nasir Mosque in Brougham Terrace.

Last month, 22 people were killed and 119 injured at Manchester Arena.

Hartlepool-born Jane Tweddle was among the victims killed in the attack, along with four others from the North East.

The 8,000 members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association have also launched an appeal for the victims of the Manchester and London attacks in conjunction with the British Red Cross.

Mark Astarita, executive director of fundraising at the Red Cross said: “We look forward to working with the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association UK, under their Mercy for Mankind Charity Challenge to raise money for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.

“Our thoughts and sentiments are with all those affected by this tragedy. We hope people will take part in this campaign and donate generously to help those bereaved or injured.”

Discussing the problem of extremism in the UK, Muhammad added: “It is also important that we starve all extremists of media oxygen.

“They consider it a victory when we provide them with media platforms and allow them to impact our lives and liberties. We should starve them of both.”