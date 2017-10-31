Young Performer of the Year stars shine bright at Best of Hartlepool Awards showcase

Talented youngsters took the stage by storm at this year’s Best of Hartlepool Young Performer competition finals.

Singers, dancers and drama stars from across the town, came together to perform in the very first talent showcase in the annual Best of Hartlepool Awards last night.

Performers that took part in the Best of Hartlepool Young Performer 2017 at Hartlepool 6th Form College, last night.

It was certainly a night to remember - with youngsters blowing judges away at the event, held at Hartlepool Sixth Form College, Brinkburn.

The Young Performer of the Year award aims to highlight and recognise emerging talent in the town and this year it was decided that nominees should be able to show off their talent with a special showcase in front of a live audience.

The awards have been sponsored by Hartlepool and Stockton-on-Tees NHS Clinical Commissioning Group; Hartlepool Sixth Form College and Hart Biologicals, along with Stagecoach North East and Specsavers.

Cleveland College of Art and Design, Hartlepool United FC, Joel D. Kerr Funerals and Utility Alliance have also come on board as sponsors.

The fantastic event saw 12 young performers take to the stage hoping to impress the panel of judges made up of Joy Yates, editorial director Hartlepool Mail, Mark Huges, head teacher, Alby Pattison, CEO of Hart Biological, Ian Willis, PR and marketing manager at Utility Alliance and Pam Duxbury, CEO of Hartlepool United.

They had the hard task of helping to narrow down the 11 talented youngsters to just three finalists, who will then perform at the Hardwick Hall in Sedgefield at the Best of Hartlepool Awards final on Tuesday, November 21.

At the awards ceremony the overall winner of the Young Performer of the Year category will be announced.

Managing editor Gavin Foster said of the event: “It always amazes me how much talent and ability comes out of such a little town that is Hartlepool and tonight is yet another example of that.

“It will be a tough task for the judges to deicide a winner out of such a fantastic bunch.”