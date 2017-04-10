Young sons of North East police officer release charity single in wake of Pc Keith Palmer killing

A charity police single has been released today with lyrics penned by the sons of a Northumbria Police officer.

Last year Pc Peter Baker's boys - aged 11 and 13 - wrote a song about what police do and how officers across the country work together. Their aim was to have a member of every police force in England, Wales and Scotland represented on the song to raise money for the charity Care of Police Survivors (COPS).

On their behalf PC Baker, who is based at Washington Police Station, contacted every force across the country asking them to get involved and he was not disappointed.

Now, following the help of Superintendent Elliott Foskett from Northamptonshire Police who created and edited the track, it will be uploaded to itunes today with Pc Stephanie Taylor from Newcastle representing Northumbria Police.

COPS is a charity that helps families of police officers who have died in the line of duty and the release of the single coincides with the funeral of PC Keith Palmer who sadly lost his life in the tragic attacks at Westminster.

The proceeds of the all sales of the track will go to COPS.

Pc Baker said: "My sons are aware of the job I do and had the idea they wanted to write a song to show how police work together to protect the public, not just here in Northumbria but across the country.

"Once we had the lyrics I decided to contact other forces across the country and was amazed at the response I got, it has been fantastic and am pleased that we're now in a position to release the single.

"The charity we chose was COPS which is a charity that helps families of police officers who have died in the line of duty, obviously this is a charity very close the hearts of everyone in the police family not least following the horrific attack in Westminster where Pc Keith Palmer sadly lost his life and along with myself, a lot of officers will be standing together with our colleagues across the country to mark our respects."

Northumbria Police Chief Constable Steve Ashman said: "We're very proud of the efforts PC Baker and his sons have gone to get this single released and it really does highlight the true essence and spirit of the police family.

"Policing is a job like no other and unfortunately today is a stark reminder of the price some pay to protect the public and our thoughts are with our colleagues at The Met and the family of PC Palmer."