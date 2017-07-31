Young swimmers raise thousands for Tommy’s Charity

Have your say

Young swimmers took to the water as part of a Splashathon fundraising campaign organised by Water Babies Tees Valley.

Children were challenged to swim a ‘splashy width’ to raise £13,000 so far for Tommy’s Charity, a national charity that funds research into premature births, still births and miscarriages, and provides pregnancy health information to parents.

Across the week around 1,000 babies and their parents, wearing their finest pirate outfits, took part across 150 classes, including in Hartlepool.

Ex-councillor in Hartlepool, Pamela Hargreaves, managing director of Water Babies Tees Valley, said: “It was a fantastic week, we’re over the moon and thrilled to have raised so much.”