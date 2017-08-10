Youngsters shine in Hartlepool Carnival talent contest

Have your say

Youngsters in the town took to the floor to show off their skills.

More than a dozen children enrolled for this year’s Headland Carnival talent show and they certainly didn’t disappoint.

Amelia Nixon, winner in the 5-10 age group in the Hartlepool Carnival Talent Competiton at the Headland Social Club.

The skilled performers did a range of song and dance routines in front of a packed Headland Social Club.

Judges had a hard time picking the winners for the two age categories.

But, after a deliberation, the winner in the 5 to 10 age group was announced as Amelia Nixon, nine, with her performance as Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz.

And, the winner in the 11 to 15 age group was Jake Kitching, 13, with his dance/gymnastic routine.

Headland youngster, Jake, a pupil at St Hild’s CE School, said: “I was really pleased to win. I would like to perform in the West End one day.”

Taking second place in the younger age group was dancing duo was Taylor Lupton and Casey-Jo O’Donovan, both ten, and third was also a pair of dancers, Lydia Jenkins, nine, and Isobel Smmiles, seven.

Dancers Megan Skeet, 14, and Georgia Day, 12, took second place in the older age groups and singer Ben Bartlett, 13, was placed third.

The talent show at the Throston Street club was part of the annual Headland Carnival which is running throughout this week ahead of Carnival Day on Saturday.

Judges of the competition on the day were organisers Eric Layton and Sylvia Johnson, as well as representatives from Alice House Hospice, Janice Forbes and Nicola Winwood.

