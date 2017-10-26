Youngsters strut their stuff at Hartlepool dance festival

Hundreds of young dancers from across the town came together this week to put on a fantastic showcase of their talent.

Once again Karen Liddle from Karen Liddle School of Dance organised the annual festival at the Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre which saw around 400 dancers from around six schools take part.

Macie Harrison performing in the Open Acro 6-8 years during the Karen Liddle Dance Festival held in the Town Hall. Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

The popular event was bigger than ever this year with dancers aged from as young as two taking to the stage to perform in front of a live audience.

Karen Liddle said she was delighted with the success of the three-day event which started on Monday and finished yesterday.

She said: “Once again we had dancers of all ages take part in dozens of displays.

“We had children aged from two to 16 and over who performed a range of dances including tap, ballet, modern stage, song and dance, national, character and acro.

Caitlyn Allinson on stage during the Beginners Non-Classical 1-10 years section of the Karen Liddle Dance Festival held in the Town Hall. Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

“Their performances were broken down by age group and whether they were solos, duets, trios or troupes.

“The festival was open to everybody to come along and watch, and it’s been really busy.”

Schools taking part this year included Thornton Academy of Performing Arts, Elwick Academy of Dance, Karen Liddle School of Dance, LA Academy of Dance and Performing Arts, Debbie Barrass Academy of Performing Arts and Chance 2 Dance.

The event, which has been running for 18 years, saw youngsters who placed first, second and third in each age category receive a trophy at a presentation evening yesterday.

Olivia Kelly on stage during the Beginners Non-Classical 1-10 years section of the Karen Liddle Dance Festival held in the Town Hall. Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

Special awards were also handed out by the judges for doing exceptionally well.

Ms Liddle added: “The kids have really enjoyed it as it is a lovely, friendly competition.

“It is nice to see the kids from all different schools coming together and it is getting more popular each year.

“Getting them on the stage helps to give them confidence.”

Ruby Hart on stage during the Beginners Non-Classical 1-10 years section of the Karen Liddle Dance Festival held in the Town Hall. Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

Olivia Wilson dancing in the Open Tap 16 years and over event during the Karen Liddle Dance Festival held in the Town Hall. Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

Aleisha Peterson on stage during the Beginners Non-Classical 1-10 years section of the Karen Liddle Dance Festival held in the Town Hall. Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

(left to right) Ruby Hart, Olivia Kelly, Emma Taylor, Caitlyn Allinson, Eve Shingles and Aleisha Peterson on stage after performing in the Karen Liddle Dance Festival held in the Town Hall. Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

Macie Harrison performing in the Open Acro 6-8 years during the Karen Liddle Dance Festival held in the Town Hall. Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID