Your chance to learn more about the historic HMS Trincomalee

A series of lectures are set to provide a new insight into a historic former Royal Navy ship that has made Hartlepool its home.

The National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool is to launch a series of bicentenary lectures to celebrate HMS Trincomalee’s 200th anniversary.

Clare Hunt.

It comes as the weekend marked 30 years since the vessel sailed into town to be restored.

The lectures will look into a separate section of HMS Trincomalee’s vast history, since it was built in Mumbai (formerly Bombay), India, in 1817, until it docked in Hartlepool in 1987.

HMS Trincomalee is currently Britain’s oldest warship still afloat and forms part of the National Museum fleet which also includes HMS Victory and Belfast’s HMS Caroline..

Each 30-minute lecture will be delivered by Clare Hunt, Curator of the National Museum Hartlepool, with the first one taking place on Tuesday, August 8, from 1pm.

Clare said: “HMS Trincomalee is one of the UK’s national treasures and we are honoured to have her docked in the North East, so it is vitally important to champion the ship’s prestige. Our series of lectures will delve into HMS Trincomalee’s rich history and will each look into various sections of her journey from Mumbai to Hartlepool over the last 200 years.

“We are always looking at ways to promote HMS Trincomalee and support Hartlepool’s leisure and tourism economy through events showcasing and celebrating the ship, and these lectures aren’t to be missed.”

Helen Loynes, fundraising manager for the National Museum Hartlepool, said: “The lectures are a fun and informative way of celebrating the rich history of HMS Trincomalee and her significance to the region, as well as on a global scale. It is vital that we are able to secure a source of income and funding to be able to preserve HMS Trincomalee for future generations, as we celebrate her landmark bicentenary.”

The full schedule of the lectures is as follows:

• Tuesday, August 8, 1pm – HMS Trincomalee and Friends;

• Wednesday, August 23, 1pm – HMS Trincomalee: Pretty as a Picture;

• Friday, September 8, 6pm – Women on Board;

• Tuesday, September 19, 1pm – The Soul of HMS Trincomalee;

• Tuesday, October 3, 6pm – Caring for HMS Trincomalee;

• Wednesday, October 18, 1pm – Hands on Deck.

Tickets per lecture cost £5 each or £25 for all six in the series.

For more information about the lectures, contact the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool on 01429 860077.

For further information about the HMS Trincomalee Trust’s fundraising campaign, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/NMRN-National-Museum-of-the-Royal-NavyTrincomalee