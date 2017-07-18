Your congratulations to Jacob Jenkins’ family on new baby joy

Scores of Mail readers have sent their congratulations to the parents of Hartlepool toddler Jacob Jenkins after we told how a baby daughter has brought new happiness into their lives.

Abigail Jenkins spoke to us to share the joyful news about having a little girl called Lainie with new husband David.

She described how Lainie, born on May 18, is bringing much happiness after the heartache of losing Jacob, aged two, in a freak choking accident in October 2015.

The whole of Hartlepool seemed to unite behind Jacob as he battled for life in hospital, and helped raise thousands of pounds for his devastated family after his death.

Abigail and David had even more good news to share as they got married on Saturday.

And many of you sent your messages of love and congratulations using the Mail’s Facebook page.

Janine Leslie wrote: “Beautiful story. Sending my congratulations and love to you all. Jacob will never be far away from anyone’s thoughts.”

Emma Gaffney posted: “Such lovely news! This family deserves so much happiness xxx.”

Pamela Thomas said: “So nice for you both to have some joy in your lives.”

Chez Crossling said: “How lovely for them after the heartache they have both endured. Congratulations to them xx.”

Marjorie Hollywood said: “Beautiful baby Jacob will be watching you and the baby.

“Congratulations To you all and for your wedding xxxx.”

