Be aware of medicine risk

Road safety experts are warning motorists about the dangerous effects medication can have on driving, especially during the coming weeks of winter.

As part of its long-term initiative to raise awareness GEM Motoring Assist has produced a free leaflet, entitled Don’t Motor on Meds, which offers advice on driving while taking prescription drugs.

Some cold and flu treatments, painkillers and other drugs can cause drowsiness, reducing a driver’s ability to concentrate on the driving task.

Not only that, but driving under the influence of drugs, even some prescribed by a doctor, is a criminal offence.

You may not be aware that your driving can be compromised by medicinal drugs.

Therefore you could be breaking the law without realising.

So it’s very important to read labels and seek advice from healthcare professionals before driving.

If you face a risk that your driving may be impaired, then either don’t drive or ask for a medicine that won’t cause drowsy side-effects.

Our leaflet has more details on the potentially dangerous effects some medicines bring.

There is also a short video, funded by the GEM Motoring Assist Road Safety Charity, which sets out how certain medicines can affect driving.

