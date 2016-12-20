Best present from Santa

Why did he never stop at our house?
There was always a welcome there.
It’s not that I’m a naughty boy,
Though I have a temper that often flairs.
I’ve never liked a Christmas morning,
It was for those where Santa had been.
I could never show what he never brought me,
Because at our house he was never seen.
Then one day in the school’s playground,
I was told that it was all a big lie.
That Santa Claus never really existed,
And his elves and reindeer were apple pie.
I thought about this for a little while,
Then I went and asked my dad.
He thought, then looked at me and said:
“He brought our mam a beautiful lad.”
Albert Armstrong,
Percy Street,
Hartlepool.