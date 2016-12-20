Best present from Santa

Why did he never stop at our house?

There was always a welcome there.

It’s not that I’m a naughty boy,

Though I have a temper that often flairs.

I’ve never liked a Christmas morning,

It was for those where Santa had been.

I could never show what he never brought me,

Because at our house he was never seen.

Then one day in the school’s playground,

I was told that it was all a big lie.

That Santa Claus never really existed,

And his elves and reindeer were apple pie.

I thought about this for a little while,

Then I went and asked my dad.

He thought, then looked at me and said:

“He brought our mam a beautiful lad.”

Albert Armstrong,

Percy Street,

Hartlepool.