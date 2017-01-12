Could drug offer hope?

The only necessary thing for the triumph of evil is that good men do nothing.

If we address society’s addiction problem don’t we then solve the disorder problems we have?

I am told that alcoholics in prison are placed on the prison hospital wing upon arrival and sedated for two weeks for a drying out treatment.

If this is the case, can’t we do something similar for drug addicts too?

It is claimed in Holland, Canada, Mexico and other places a drug called Ibogaine, made from the root of a West African plant, is being used to successfully cure drug addicts of withdrawal symptoms with one simple dose costing £2.60.

Ibogaine also cures 50% of smokers, it is said, and some claim it cures depression

too.

If even one 10th of the claims being made for Ibogaine turn out to be true, could we explore if this is a viable way of treating those drug addicts who go to prison?

Could this help keep order in our prisons?

What of the massive long-term potential savings for the NHS?

The methadone programme has improved the situation in society in general, but it takes such a very long time to work, which makes treatment very expensive.

Shouldn’t we at least look at licensing Ibogaine to be available upon private prescription in this country, even if the NHS and the prison service may decline to use it?

Nigel F H Boddy,

Solicitor and former

parliamentary researcher,

Fife Road,

Darlington.