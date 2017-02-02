Do you want to be a Sea Cadet?

Meet new people, learn new skills and gain qualifications.

Youth charity Sea Cadets is encouraging young people and adults to see how they can get involved this February.

We are urging 10-17-year-olds seeking adventure, and adults interested in volunteering, to contact their local unit to find out more about the amazing opportunities available.

Young people at Sea Cadets enjoy a variety of activities, from dinghy sailing to catering.

They have the opportunity also to experience offshore voyages or to travel abroad to meet cadets from other countries – such as Bermuda, Hong Kong and Australia.

Nationally-accredited courses, including the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, are also available.

But it doesn’t end there.

Sea Cadets, an all-inclusive charity, is committed to ensuring young people have a bright future.

With us they develop life skills that set them in good stead for whatever they choose to do in later life.

More than 90% say Sea Cadets has given them higher self-esteem and offered “direction and guidance”.

This would not be possible without our amazing 9,000 volunteers – but we need more like them.

You could make more of your free time by showing cadets how to sail, powerboat, kayak or windsurf.

We will even teach you how.

Or by managing finances and budgets, or fundraising for your local unit.

Volunteering is a great way to give back to your community, and on top of that you can gain qualifications, boost your own CV and help young people to realise their full potential.

If you do decide to join us – or if you are already part of the Sea Cadets family – please spread the message on social media this February by using the hashtag, #BestKeptSecret.

You can find your nearest Sea Cadet unit at: http://www.sea-cadets.org/find-your-nearest-unit.

Captain Phil Russell, RN,

C/o Sea Cadets,

Harbour Walk,

Hartlepool.