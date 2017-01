I would just like to say how gorgeous the Rothbury, in Seaton Front, has looked with its Christmas lights.

I strongly believe that small businesses that make such a effort in Seaton should have recognition.

I now walk my dog on a night instead of during the day just to see its beautiful lights.

More businesses in Seaton should be encouraged to shape the sea front.

Jade Brackstone,

Mary Rose Close,

Seaton Carew.