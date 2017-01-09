Help towards disaster fund

I should like to thank everyone who supported our last ActionAid book sale.

We made £92 towards its disaster and emergency fund.

Our next book sale will be held on January 30 at Hartlepool Central Library, between 10.30am and 3.30pm.

We still need books, DVDs, CDs and tombola prizes.

In February 23, we are likely to be fundraising for a new ActionAid project, and are eagerly awaiting the details.

To donate, would readers please telephone (01429) 236032.

Thank you again for your help.

Jennifer Kerridge,

ActionAid local contact,

Byron Street,

Hartlepool.