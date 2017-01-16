His thinking is confused

When Jeremy Corbyn decided to re-launch his leadership campaign on January 10, he demonstrated how confused his thinking and policies are.

Not only did he not run his concept past anybody in his party set-up before launching it to the press, he changed his points at every point in the conversation.

He also seems to be trying to alter his stated views on migrants and immigration, but then later in the day failed to comment on it again.

As a member of a party not supporting him, long may he continue to project this chaotic view that is going to alienate what remaining support he has in the mainstream of the Labour Party.

These voters have just lost all hope that what they consider to be their party is about to speak for them any time soon.

They will give up and vote for Ukip, which does illuminate their concerns.

He supports unlimited immigration and migration and fails to realise what has happened to the working people of this country due to these policies.

They have seen their jobs go to overseas workers, who circumvent our pay regulations and depress rates of pay, resulting in lower wages and lowering living standards for the rank and file workers.

To talk today about a pay cap does not address the loss of employment of many in this country.

He clearly should have a role in La La Land but, unfortunately, he cannot sing or dance, or project a coherent view.

Chris Gallacher, TD VR,

Chairman,

UKIP Redcar,

Normanby Road,

Middlesbrough.