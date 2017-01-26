Lessons to be learned from Holocaust Memorial Day

The theme for this year’s Holocaust Memorial Day, which is tomorrow, is How can life go on?

It will raise challenging questions for individuals, communities and nations in the aftermath of the Holocaust and subsequent genocides.

At around 6,000 events taking place across the country, people will reflect upon the horrors of the past and remember those who were killed, while honouring all those who survived and went on, with bravery, to rebuild their lives.

Every January, when we listen to the testimony of survivors, we don’t just learn a little more about the darkest chapters of human history, we are also reminded of where hatred and bigotry can lead if left unchallenged and unchecked.

Today that lesson is more important than ever.

Which is why I urge you to attend an event in your community, listed on www.hmd.org.uk.

In our film for Holocaust Memorial Day 2017, Bea Green, a survivor of the Holocaust, tells the story of how she and her father were forced to flee Nazi Germany because they were Jewish, and how Nazi law encouraged the humiliation they faced.

Today in the UK such persecution is unlawful, but people still face prejudice and hostility because of who they are.

This Holocaust Memorial Day, let’s learn from the lessons of the past to create a safer, better society.

You can play your part by watching the film on howcanlifegoon.hmd.org.uk, and sharing it on social media so that Bea’s story is seen by as many people as possible.

Olivia Marks-Woldman,

Chief Executive,

The Holocaust Memorial Day Trust,

PO Box 61074,

London.