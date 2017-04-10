Letter of the week: Another huge waste of Hartlepool funds

Remember the total farce those on Hartlepool Borough Council created over the Tall Ships parking?

Well folks, guess what?

It’s a re-run of that popular comedy show (Mail, March 31).

A couple of years ago it was proposed to bring in similar charges at Saltburn but, after a petition from residents and traders, it was rejected.

Thousands signed a petition in Hartlepool to stop this happening in Seaton but were totally ignored.

When this scheme is proved to be another failure do we trust our local councillors to admit yet another massive waste of funds?

G Thompson,

Wainwright Close,

Seaton Carew.