Letter of the week: 'Defendants on community service should clean Hartlepool's smaller streets'

I agree with reader Darren Smith (Mail Facebook page, September 15).
He commented on the article about the Great British Beach Clean-up, suggesting community service teams could help to clean the beaches.
I also think they may be able to pick rubbish up from the smaller streets, where the big street cleaners find it difficult to get through because of parked cars.
Also, I would like to comment about the A19.
I am not a driver but travel quite a lot on this road.
I see a lot of drivers try to get close behind cars so they will move to let them past, at 80mph and sometimes more.
The over-taking at these speeds, and under-taking, which I believe is an illegal move, is ridiculous and dangerous.
My opinion is that the A19 is perfectly fine.
It’s a lot of drivers who abuse it.
Sandra Gibson,
Alliance Street,
Hartlepool.
