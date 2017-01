It is typical of David Cameron and former EU Ambassador Ivan Rogers to get together last year for a good moan and, I understand, to criticise Theresa May’s every action.

They did not particularly shine in their own activities.

Sniping and picking holes from the sidelines is petty.

It does not enhance their reputations.

If that is the best they can do it is just as well they are out of the public eye completely.

J W Bearby,

Tarnston Road,

Hartlepool.