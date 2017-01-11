Safeguarding volunteers

We are encouraging all volunteer drivers to take a few moments to ensure they put safety first on their journeys during 2017.

Volunteers form a vital part of many local medical transport networks today.

They also participate in schemes that help other people get out and about.

There is a huge need for volunteer drivers across the UK.

The tasks include providing essential journeys for those unable to use public transport, taking someone on a shopping or social trip and even emergency responding on behalf of the ambulance service.

We are keen that the profile of road safety for volunteers is raised so that the risks they may face, often in potentially stressful situations, are minimised.

A free GEM video is available for all volunteer drivers at www.motoringassist.com/volunteers.

Neil Worth,

Road safety officer,

GEM Motoring Assist,

Station Road,

Forest Row.