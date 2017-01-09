So many ways to volunteer

The start of a new year, when people are thinking about making resolutions, is the perfect time to consider volunteering for Barnardo’s.

The charity currently has 20,000 volunteers across the UK, from all walks of life, ages and abilities, but is keen to recruit more people willing to donate their time in 2017.

Volunteers help Barnardo’s in a variety of ways.

Directly with children and young people, volunteering in the charity’s shops and offices, or helping to raise vital funds.

Barnardo’s also has special opportunities for employee volunteering where companies allow their staff to volunteer for a day, for young volunteers, interns and university students.

All Barnardo’s volunteers are given full training and support.

Volunteers get involved for many reasons – to support our work and cause, to do something unusual and inspiring, or to learn new skills.

It is fun and rewarding, an opportunity to meet new people and can be a stepping stone to a new career, helping you to gain the skills you need for a new role or job.

If you’re interested in volunteering with Barnardo’s, please contact me by email at jo.hunt@barnardos.org.uk or go to www.barnardos.org.uk/volunteering.

Finally, I would also like to thank all of our existing volunteers who have supported us throughout 2016.

Their contribution is invaluable.

We simply couldn’t exist without their support.

Jo Hunt,

Volunteering & Community Engagement Advisor,

C/o Barnardo’s (East Region).