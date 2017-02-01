Support united cancer charities

Every day I speak to patients and their families and see the pain, fear and struggle they go through when a bowel cancer diagnosis strikes.

That’s why I’m encouraging readers to show their support for World Cancer Day on February 4.

Bowel Cancer UK is working with nine other cancer charities to unite everyone in a simple but powerful life-changing act.

By wearing a Unity Band® on February 4.

By joining forces, we will make a bigger impact in transforming the lives of millions who are affected by cancer.

The Unity Band is made of two parts, knotted together, to represent strength in unity and the power of what can be achieved when people join forces.

You can get an exclusive Bowel Cancer UK Unity Band® on our online shop, bowelcanceruk.org.uk/shop, for a suggested donation of £2.

More than 44 people die from bowel cancer every day in the UK.

It’s the nation’s second biggest cancer killer.

However it shouldn’t be.

It’s treatable and curable, especially if diagnosed early.

Readers’ support will help us ensure more people have the chance of an early diagnosis.

Deborah Alsina, MBE,

CEO,

Bowel Cancer UK,

Borough High Street,

London.