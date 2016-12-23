Think of them

For most people Christmas is a cause for celebration.

However, many people with chronic, debilitating illness ME tell us they feel very lonely and isolated at this time of year.

They would love to join in the festivities.

A visit, phone call or card from a friend could make a positive difference.

So if you know someone with ME, let them know you are thinking of them.

If you have ME and need information and support, call us on 0117 927 9551 (we’re here until 4pm, today and re-open on January 3).

Or visit www.actionforme.org.uk/you-are-not-alone.

Sonya Chowdhury,

Chief Executive,

Action for ME,

Temple Street,

Keynsham.