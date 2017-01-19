Walking along life’s highway

Will you walk with me on life’s highway;

Be my lover, partner and friend?

Be there through all life’s seasons,

Through the mists of time to the end?

We will travel at the speed we need to,

Overtaking all the galaxies and stars.

Exploring constellations never before seen,

Dwarfing our Jupiter, Saturn and Mars.

We will seek new life and new beings,

In an environment exciting and strange.

And show them our love for each other,

And how we adapt and handle all change.

The infinity of darkness has no place

In our worlds of stars and gold suns.

No wars shall damage the fabric of life

Of our families, our daughters’ or sons’.

Then we’ll return to earth with our memories,

And share them with all who will listen.

And if you say yes, you will wear a white dress,

And walk down the aisle like a vision.

Albert Armstrong,

Percy Street,

Hartlepool.