Hartlepool’s Marina and its maritime history is well documented above sea level.

Perhaps they could now direct their attention to those who gave their lives beneath the waves.

Submariners.

Can we now purchase a redundant submarine to add to our other vessels, as a tribute to those who gave their lives unseen?

I believe this would be a good tourist attraction.

John Galbraith,

Former marine engineer,

Cromer Walk,

Hartlepool.