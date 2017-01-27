Who does Nicola Sturgeon think she is?

She is at it again.

SNP Leader Nicola Sturgeon, with an over-inflated view of her own importance, has executed a quick u-turn.

First she said she was going to take the referendum off her agenda; then she and former First Minister Alex Salmond were talking of putting it back on.

All within a week.

Salmond always appears to be in the background.

It is a dangerous game she is playing with her political interferences, affecting the future well-being and livelihood of all Scottish residents.

She is hardly considering, or hasn’t even bothered to respect, the thoughts and inclinations of the Scottish people in her outrageous demands of political blackmail.

She has the temerity to announce that she is not bluffing.

Who does this woman think she is?

Does she also include her Scottish followers or are they unable to see beyond her hectoring performance, threatening the British Government with dire consequences should her demands not be met?

For all her delusions of power, she is only the leader of a very small country, population a 10th of England’s.

In trying to manipulate Brexit to suit her own ends, she appears to have forgotten that in 2016 the UK and Scotland voted to leave the EU.

What part of that democratic outcome does she not understand?

By her own and personal outrageous ambitions she has become an embarrassment to the office she holds.

In time the outcome will be her own welcome demise.

J W Bearby,

Tarnston Road,

Hartlepool.