The world around you seems distant,

No-one’s aware that you’re there.

If you fall there’s no-one to help you,

If you’re ill there’s no-one to care.

When lost in a maze of darkness,

Not knowing what’s right or wrong,

Just a feeling of being isolated,

No kind hand to help you along.

When sitting by the fire on an evening,

There’s no-one to give you a smile.

No-one to share the day’s problems,

No reason to go the extra mile.

Night time is not for the lonely,

And one always dreads a new dawn.

Only yesterday’s memories to hold onto,

Tomorrow’s dreams are weary and worn.

Albert Armstrong,

Percy Street,

Hartlepool.