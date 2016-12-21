The world around you seems distant,
No-one’s aware that you’re there.
If you fall there’s no-one to help you,
If you’re ill there’s no-one to care.
When lost in a maze of darkness,
Not knowing what’s right or wrong,
Just a feeling of being isolated,
No kind hand to help you along.
When sitting by the fire on an evening,
There’s no-one to give you a smile.
No-one to share the day’s problems,
No reason to go the extra mile.
Night time is not for the lonely,
And one always dreads a new dawn.
Only yesterday’s memories to hold onto,
Tomorrow’s dreams are weary and worn.
Albert Armstrong,
Percy Street,
Hartlepool.