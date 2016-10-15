Your tributes to Jacob Jenkins one year on from his death

People paid tribute to toddler Jacob Jenkins as Hartlepool remembered the first anniversary of his tragic loss.

Scores of readers posted heartfelt messages of love on the Mail’s social media pages yesterday.

The number of posts proved just how much Jacob, who did not recover after he choked while enjoying a family meal at Pizza Hut, is still in the town’s thoughts.

Yesterday, youngsters and staff at Scallywags Nursery, in Seaton Carew, where Jacob attended from the age of six months paid their own tribute by wearing yellow – Jacob’s favourite colour – and laid flowers and released balloons in his memory.

On the Mail’s Facebook page Kelly Ann Flint said Jacob’s loss was felt not just in Hartlepool but in surrounding villages too adding: “He broke my heart god love him! I hope his family are staying strong!”

Marjorie Hollywood and Linda Wilford both left the message: “Rest in peace sweet angel xxx”

Tracey Henderson: “Touched everyone’s heart beautiful little boy took far too soon RIP angel.”

Kevin Mcelhone said: “Sleep tight Jacob miss your smiling face every Friday morning at Tiger Tots football Rosemere Youth Centre. x”

Emma Richardson wrote: “Love and prayers to your family little man! Fly high with the Angels xxx” and Mandy Payne said: “Rest sweetly in paradise gorgeous.”

Cheryl Crossling wrote: “I think of this little one often my little girl is his age. RIP little man.”

Vicky Louise said: “Thinking of all your family little man sweet dreams.”

Zoe Sibbald: “RIP little handsome x”

Sheena Smurthwaite wrote: “Sweet dreams little man.” while Doreen Rigg said “Fly with the angels little man.”

Coral Dizzy Danby said: “RIP Jacob gorgeous little boy xxx” and Emma Sowerby simply said: “RIP sweet dreams baby angel.”

Debra Lynne Proudlock wrote: “Little angel Jacob have fun in God’s house. Thinking of little man’s family & the sorrow they face each day without him.”