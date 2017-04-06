Your views on traffic lights move at danger junction

A debate has been sparked after transport chiefs revealed traffic lights will be installed at an accident blackspot junction.

Council chiefs have now confirmed that safety measures will be stepped up on the A179 road where it meets the A19 near Sheraton, as part of an £800,000 project.

St Hilds School teacher Cheryl Walton, 55, was involved in a collision as she was turning from the A19 sliproad onto the A179 last month.

Mrs Walton has used the junction for the last 15 years and said: “It was better when there were temporary traffic lights there, when they were doing some work on the road.”

The news has provoked plenty of comment on the Mail’s Facebook page.

Julie Grieveson wrote: “Whilst the idea of lights is a step in the right direction, as it’s always a nightmare, especially in the rush-hour, I think that might just swap one problem for another.

“It’ll mean those trying to exit the A19 onto the slip road up to the lights on red will be sitting ducks in the slow lane of the A19 due to the volume of traffic completely filling the sliproad.”

John Connor added: “Totally agree with Julie I’ve done exactly the same sat on the near side lane on the A19 because the slip road as been full traffic lights is definitely not the option.”

Duncan Watt added: “This road is a death trap should have CCTV for the people still doing illegal U-turns near to A19 turn off, people fly up that road like there’s no tomorrow”

And Peter Killick wrote: “Maybe if people learned to drive properly instead of rushing around like there is no tomorrow then there wouldn’t be so many ‘accident hot spots’!”

Mark Moore commented: “That’ll be me going home along the coast road then!”

Louise Jobarteh said: “Why can’t people just wait. They are not only putting their life at risk but to others as well. I see people doing a u turn so many times when I travel back from dancing with my kids every night. It’s so dangerous and scary.”

Rebecca Fraser satted: “Much needed .. this junction is a nightmare.”