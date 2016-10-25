Youths throwing objects at vehicles near a Hartlepool park

Police are appealing for information following criminal damage and anti-social behaviour at a Hartlepool park.

There have been a number of incidents of criminal damage to vehicles and antisocial behaviour on Park Avenue, near the entrance to Ward Jackson Park.

Two incidents took place on Monday evening. The first was at around 4.45pm and involved objects being thrown at a white Ford Transit van while it was on a crossing.

The van’s windscreen was cracked and there was also damage caused to the passenger door panels.

A group of male youths on pedal cycles rode off, towards Elwick Road and although officers conducted an area search, they were unable to locate the people responsible. One was wearing a Newcastle United football shirt and two others were wearing Middlesbrough FC shirts.

At 8.50pm, youths on pedal bikes were reported to be throwing eggs at a car on the same crossing. It is believed they were hiding in toilets near the park entrance. This time there was no damage caused to the car.

Officers did speak to a group of youths who were not found to have any items on them, and they were given words of advice.

Similar events have been reported in the Throston area of the town recently and police would like anyone with information on the people responsible to phone the non-emergency number 101 with details.

Parents and carers are again asked to check what their children are doing and to remind them that criminal damage and antisocial behaviour will be investigated by police.