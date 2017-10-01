Boxing: Sunderland's Glenn Foot gunning for Josh Leather after Hartlepool win

Glenn Foot is gunning for IBF European champion Glenn Foot after returning to winning ways in Hartlepool.

The Sunderland fighter looked back to his menacing old self when he outpointed Sheffield's Nathan Hardy over four lively rounds at the Borough Hall on the undecrard of Martin Ward's European title challenge.

It was just what Foot needed ahead of his crack at Leather's belt at the Metro Radio Arena on Saturday, November 11, live on BT Sport.

And the Marley Pots crowd favourite, when interviewed in the ring by MC and Wearside legend, Billy Hardy lit the blue touchpaper ahead of his derby with the undefeated Guisborough champ.

"Josh Leather? He's beaten nothing but bums," said Foot, adding "he's not fit to lace my boots."

Leather's coach, Imran Naeem, sat feet away at ringside applauded loudly with a wide grin, suggesting this contest, might well be a classic.

Foot does have work to do over the next six weeks at the East Durham College gym in Peterlee and on the roads of Sunderland.

He needs to trim a stone to get down to championship weight and sharpen up defensively, but coach David Binns will be encouraged by his 12minutes of work at the Borough Hall.

Foot had not been short of effort and grit last time out against Akeem Brown at the Stadium of Light, where he lost his English light-welterweight belt, but had struggled to make an impact. This was much more like it.

The 29-year-old blasted forward as Hardy retreated, letting go some good lefts and one chopping right hand to Nathan's head.

Foot continued in the same style in the second, following up his jab with some sparkling rights.

The former Prizefighter champ implored Hardy to fight in the last and the Yorkshireman accepted the invitation, getting through with three rights and a left.

It made for a bit of an untidy finish and Foot took more shots than the boxer and coach would like, but it meant the fight was a 'belter at welter' and the fans loved it.

Referee Ron Kearney scored it 40-36 for Foot's 21st career win.