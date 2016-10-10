Darren Surtees, Jay Hughes clinch wins for Peterlee at big boxing show

Daniel Cope and Tommy Ward both delivered devastating finishes to take the headlines at Ashington.

Their wins over Tom Whitfield and Norbert Kalucza were two of the four early finishes here.

Jay Hughes

But two Peterlee-trained boxers went the distance on the undercard and did their work efficiently.

Thornley’s Darren Surtees opened up the Fighting Chance-promoted show with a points win over Marek Laskowski.

The Aberdeen-based Pole proved an awkward southpaw, certainly awkward for the Dave Binns-trained boxer to pin down.

There were a couple of stinging left hooks to the body from Surtees while Laskowski landed a nice right-left combination at the end of the opener.

He was up against a hard, game, awkward kid, I was very pleased with him DAVID BINNS

Surtees took a nick to his left eye, but the unbeaten 22-year-old was not deterred as he established a 40-37 decision from referee Andrew Wright for a fourth straight win as a pro.

“It [the cut] didn’t let him bother him one little bit, he boxed brilliantly,” said Binns.

“Who had an opponent like Darren? No-one.

“He was up against a hard, game, awkward kid, I was very pleased with him.”

East Durham Community College comrade, Jay Hughes, never had a glove laid on him in four one-sided rounds with Kas Hussain.

The Sheffield journeyman came to defend, defend, defend, raising a high guard to deflect the high volume of shots from Hughes.

You needed only one hand to count the shots thrown by Hussain, who could have had no complaints had he had his purse withheld.

The 19-year-old from Trimdon, who now lives in Crimdon, did slip some shots into the unguarded body area and was given a 40-36 scoreline from Mr Wright.