European championship boxing: Martin Ward goes back to start with coach

Martin Ward and Neil Fannan have gone “back to the start” of their boxing association in a bid to strike gold.

The Hartlepool talent faces the biggest moment of his career a week on Saturday when he challenges Abigail Medina for the European super-bantamweight title.

“We’re training harder than ever. We would never do it anyway, but no corners have been cut.” NEIL FANNAN

Ward will start as the slight outsider at the Borough Hall against the Spaniard in what is a real career-defining moment.

The southpaw has been trained by Fannan for nine years at the town coach’s Brierton gym.

Their relationship is one of the strongest in the sport, with great mutual respect between boxer and trainer.

But Fannan has stripped everything back for this massive occasion as he told SportMail.

“We’ve gone back to the start again,” he revealed.

“Martin is at the stage of his career when he knows what he’s doing,

“But we’re working as though we’re just starting out.

“When I want Martin to jump, he asks ‘how high?’ and we’re training harder than ever. We would never do it anyway, but no corners have been cut.

“We’ve added a few things to the camp and I’m not just saying this but Martin looks fantastic.

“It’s been nice to watch him hit and move like the old Martin and he’s light on his feet.

“I’ve been very happy with him.”

If you ask the former Commonwealth bantamweight champion how much he enjoys sparring, you would get a lukewarm response.

But he has thrown himself into his sessions with the McDonell twins, Jamie and Gavin, in Doncaster.

Jamie is the WBA world bantam champ and Gavin the ex-European super king.

“He’s had a couple of weeks sparring with the McDonnells,” reported Fannan.

“Martin’s looking really sharp – he’s nearly ready.”

The show at the Headland venue features the debut of new Fannan-Dave Garside pro, Adam Cope plus five other bouts. For tickets, call Neil on 07891 101399 or visit NES Security in Lowthian Road or ring on (01429) 291611.