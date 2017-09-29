European title challenger Martin Ward: Champion doesn’t have ‘wow’ factor

Martin Ward hopes a return to the scene of his first professional title will be an omen for his attempt at the European Championship.

The 29-year-old will tackle defending super-bantamweight king, Abigail Medina, at the Borough Hall tomorrow night.

Medina is good but he doesn’t do anything where you would go ‘wow’ MARTIN WARD

The confrontation comes five years since he defeated Jason “Too Smooth” Both to become the English champion at the iconic Headland venue.

Since then, the Neil Fannan and Dave Garside boxer has added the Commonwealth belt to his collection and has failed cracks at the British title in Bristol and Houghton, plus a tilt at the IBF world crown in Newcastle.

Now, the Hartlepool-trained southpaw is back at North-East boxing’s most atmospheric venue.

“It is five years to the exact day, my first professional title” smiled the boxer ahead of his 30th paid fight. “This could be an omen!

“I don’t see why I don’t have a chance,” he said. “I still feel as good as I’ve ever been.”

Ward will be in the opposite corner to his fellow 29-year-old, who is making his maiden defence.

Medina is a very good operator who has lost just three of his 22 bouts. He has won 17 times, eight of his victories coming inside the distance.

Ward says he has the utmost respect for the boxer, from Barcelona, but says he does not possess the “wow” factor.

“Medina is good,” said the NES Securities-sponsored southpaw. “He doesn’t do anything where you would go ‘wow’.

“But he does everything good – that is why he is European champion.

“When you see some champs you say ‘he’s brilliant’, but Medina doesn’t give you that impression.

“He’s not a ‘wow’ man, but he’s a good, solid fighter, with a sharp jab.

“If I turn up right and perform then I think I can beat him, I have a few wow factors which I don’t think he has.”

Tickets are still on sale for the show which also features three North-East prospects making their pro debuts – Adam Cope, Matt Hill and Terry Tyers – plus Sunderland hardman Glenn Foot.

