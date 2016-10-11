Hartlepool boxer Daniel Cope will have title re-match with Tom Whitfield

Daniel Cope said he would be happy to take on Tom Whitfield in a series decider – but at the Borough Hall.

The Hartlepool boxer avenged last year’s six-round defeat to Whitfield by stopping his foe in the eighth-round of their Northern Area title clash at Ashington on Saturday night.

Given the entertainment value of the two matches, a third meeting would appear inevitable.

“Our differing styles make it a great fight so why not, I’d be happy to face Tom again,” Cope told SportMail.

“I’d love to do it at the Borough Hall, if Tom will come down.

“But I’ve got the title so if he wants a third fight, he’ll have to come down my patch!”

Whitfield had started the bout well, wining the first two rounds thanks to some good boxing.

But Cope came on strong and after flooring the 29-year-old with a big right , the welterweight derby was stopped at one minute, 16 seconds of round eight.

There were no grips from the South Shields camp, with coach Mal Gates saying he’d love a third contest between the North-East neighbours.

“It’s up to Dan, he’s the champion and he’s calling the shots,” said Gates.

“If he wants to give Tom a re-match, fine, if he doesn’t then we’ll move on.

“It was a good fight and Tom was ahead, but he got caught, and if you get caught that can happen.

“It was a good stoppage and fair play to Andrew Wright, Tom’s legs had gone.

“I was very impressed with Dan, he kept his composure, he didn’t rush his work.”