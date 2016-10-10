Hartlepool boxer lifts title with stunning finish

What a way to clinch your first title and avenge the only loss on your record!

Daniel Cope trailed North-East rival Tom Whitfield in their second meeting when the Hartlepool fighter pulled out a dynamite finish at Ashington Leisure Centre.

In periods he showed he was a boxer, instead of just trying to bulldoze his way to victory.

Referee Andrew Wright had the South Shields boxer a point in front after seven rounds in their Northern Area Championship confrontation, though only the official knew the scores at the time.

Cope’s trainer, the shrewd, experienced Neil Fannan suspected it too and sent out his man to stamp his autority on the contest.

And what followed proved the 26-year-old can not only follow orders but can change the course of a fight with a few blows from his fists.

Cope connected sweetly with a left-right combination, leading to a dip of the Whitfield legs.

Sensing his opening, Cope delivered a big straight right, dropping the 29-year-old to the canvas. Whitfield had climbed to his feet in his own corner by the count of seven but, seeing him unsteady, Mr Wright waved it off at one minute, 16 seconds.

Whitfield, like 99% of fighters, protested but it was the correct decision.

“I thought we were one round behind, I only work in three-minute spells so I said ‘go and win this round, we need it’.

“I told him ‘there’s only three to go, put your foot on the gas now’.

“I thought Dan was out-boxing him a lot of the time but getting caught with daft shots, so I was pleased with how he won it.

“We had always planned a big finish.”

It certainly was, though probably more spectacular than Fannan ever dreamed as the trainer clinched his fourth Northern Area championship – all inside the distance incidentally.

Cope was thrilled with his success – his first with Fannan as his coach, his first stoppage and his sixth in total.

“I had the confidence from the work we’d been doing in the gym and from the sparring that I’d do it,” he told SportMail.

“I had the belief I was going to win, because I knew I’d improved.

“It was a good fight, which I knew it would be. Tom was sharp at the start but I got into it and then it got to the point when I couldn’t miss with the right.”

For all Cope demonstrated he had improved, Whitfield showed he was no slouch either. In fact, this bout was not unlike their previous meeting as Tom used his long arms to good effect to pick off Daniel.

He did just that in the opening two rounds and the third could have gone either way, but back came Cope in the fourth.

The former Gus Robinson Developments man put Whitfield under pressure, with a succession of left-right combos and three rights to the head.

Cope was less dominant in the fifth but took that too, though just when you thought he was getting on top, Whitfield responded by winning the sixth with some good shots.

This reporter marked the seventh to Cope to even up the scoreline.

The belt was up for grabs and the Poolie went out and took it.