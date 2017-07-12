Hartlepool boxer Peter Cope must be wary of upsetter Henry Janes in bout at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light

Peter Cope must get past the king of the upset in his bid to move into title contention.

The Hartlepool fighter faces an opponent who should have danger signs erected around him at the Stadium of Light this Sunday.

Henry Janes has sent prospects into a right tizzy since making a comeback after a six-year absence.

The Welshman initially suffered three defeats before beating undefeated Darren Townley.

He then sorted unbeaten compatriot Jason Sillett good and proper at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff before registering back-to-back away draws with another undefeated boxer with ambitions for the top, Steve Brogan.

A points loss to Joe Murray last time out was no surprise but his threat level is considerable as Cope is aware.

Youth and talent should prevail over eight rounds at the Summer Rumble - Cope, at 26, is eight years younger than the Cardiff warrior.

Janes though is enjoying his revival and has been picked as a rival because he is one of the lightweight division’s form men.

“His record since he came back is very good,” said Cope, who will fight him over eight rounds.

“He has spoiled the records of a few lads, including a couple of away draws which you’d probably say were away wins.

“I know he will be coming to win.”

Cope lost a big fight last time out when he was edged out by unbeaten Irishman, Paul Hyland Jnr, in the inaugural JD NXTGEN event in London in March.

Many felt the Poolie deserved the verdict in front of the Sky Sports cameras, but one thing was certain, it was his best display as a pro.

Trainer, Neil Fannan, thinks the performance has given the southpaw real self-belief though Cope has a slightly different take on it.

“I’ve always really believed in myself,” said the former Northern Area champion, who wants to turn promise into meaningful rewards.

“I’ve always been confident I can achieve something and I still think that.

“But I’ve been a pro five years and I’ve not done anything I want to do.

“Hopefully over the next couple of years I can get to where I want to be.

“I just want to take that next step, I seem to have been in touching distance for a while.

“If I get a good win at the Stadium of Light, it puts my name back up there.

“I need to win this then I will take on anyone.”

The NSL-sponsored boxer will be making his third appearance under Fannan’s tutelage and the man who taken the Ward brothers to the top of the super-bantamweight division has refined his style.

“I will stick to whatever Fanno says,” added Cope. “He knows best.”

Fannan’s shrewd brain could be crucial against the dangerous Janes in the chief support contest to Glenn Foot’s maiden defence of his English title against unbeaten Gloucester light-welterweight, Akeem Brown.

