Hartlepool boxer Peter Cope told to fight to orders on Christmas Cracker

Use your brain, not brawn.

That will be the instruction from coach Neil Fannan when he sends out Peter Cope at Houghton tonight.

Cope boxes for his new coach for the first time when he takes on Fonz Alexander on the undercard of the Northern Area lightweight title showdown between Jordan Ellison and Lewis Ritson.

The 25-year-old has earned a reputation as a crowd pleaser in his promising career.

But Fannan wants to take Cope away from the man who will stand and trade toe to toe.

The experienced trainer doesn’t intend to make the former Gus Robinson Developments southpaw less entertaining, but wants to stop him giving away his advantage, starting this evening at the Rainton Meadows Arena.

“Peter is a nice, tall rangy boxer,” said Fannan.

“I’m certain he’s always been told by his dad to box and use his jab.

“I saw him box at the Borough Hall a few years ago and when I saw him in the first round I was well impressed.

“But in the second round he stood and traded and just abandoned the tactics which had made him look so naice.

“I’ve drilled and drilled into him what I want to see.

“By choosing to get stuck in, instead of using his boxing he’s been giving away his advantage.

“You mention the word southpaw and most people come back with the word awkward.

“But it doesn’t matter what you are when you are in the other fighter’s face.

“The proof will be in the eating against Fonz, I’m wanting Peter to box top orders and we’ll see tonight.

“I know Fonz and if you make it into a fight then you are giving him a chance.

“If Peter does what I want him to do, he’ll outbox him.”

Cope will be seeking his 13th pro victory tonight against the Newark fighter.

His former Gus Robinson Developments team-mate Ellison takes on undefeated Newcastle star Ritson over 10 rounds for the vacant Area belt.

There is a second title fight on the ‘Christmas Cracker’ bill, which is being co-promoted by Phil Jeffries and Fighting Chance.

Thornley’s unbeaten prospect Darren Surtees meets Luke “The Nuke” Keleher in what looks an entertaining eight-round scrap for the Challenge Belt.

Surtees has started his pro career with four straight wins and while Keleher has lost five out of eight, he went the distance with Conor Benn last time out.

Fishburn’s Gary Fox, Crimdon’s Jay Hughes and unbeaten Sunderland star Isaac Macleod are also in action.

Tickets are available on the door at Rainton Meadows Arena. Doors open at 6pm, with boxing starting at 7.15pm.