Hartlepool boxers to train with Denmark’s European champion Dennis Ceylan

Two Hartlepool boxers are heading to Denmark today for 10 days of training.

European super-bantamweight challenger Martin Ward and lightweight contender Peter Cope will spar with European featherweight champ Dennis Ceylan.

Trainer Neil Fannan said he had no hesitation in accepting a request from the Danish camp. “Ceylan is fighting in a couple of weeks against (Sheffield’s) Kid Galahad,” said Fannan.

“Kid is a very good fighter and a switch-hitter and given Martin has sparred a lot of rounds with Galahad I think they want to tap into that knowledge.

“The truth is I believe Martin to be as good as any super-bantamweight out there so I was delighted this chance came along.

“His European title fight is not that far away so it will be good for him too.

“It will be great experience for Peter too to train and spar there.

“I see Peter getting better every day. I thought he should have got the decision against Paul Hyland [at the York Hall in March] but that performance has given him belief.

“He knows now how good he is.”

Both Ward and Cope are lined up to fight at the Summer Rumble on their return home.

Ward will have a six-round tune-up ahead of his challenge against Abigail Medina in September while Fannan hopes to get a good test for Cope – beaten just four times in 18 bouts – in a bid to move him into title contention.

The Summer Rumble takes place at the Stadium of Light on Sunday, July 16.