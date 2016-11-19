Hartlepool Elite Boxing Club enjoy first show at new home

Hartlepool Elite Boxing Club hosted it’s first show at its new home at the Hartlepool Engineers Club.

HEBA had two new skills bouts with Cory Chapman and Louie Wharton who both boxed really well for their first time in the ring and all the coaches were pleased with their performances.

Jessica Bage, in her fifth Skills bout, is on the right road. She turns 11 next April and has been with the club four years and most definitely one for the future and boxed well against Keira Bowden from Redcar ABC.

Unfortunately, Jason Cummings’ opponent fell ill on the day so he was unable to box. Jason is coming on great in the gym, naturally he was disappointed but the bouts will come his way.

Peter Calvert took on Arron Bramfit, of Crook Town BC. After a tight first round Peter was stopped in the second. Peter will come again as he is a game kid and just come up against a strong lad.

Liam O’Neill faced Wiktor Kaputa of Penrith Elite in his fourth contest with three previous wins, Liam won the first round but took a shot to the nose which meant he couldn’t continue.

Liam will be out for a while with a damaged nasal septum, He we was gutted as he was on top and on for a fourth win.

Liam Higham made his debut against Kris Maxwell, of Hendon Elite, and edged every round to run out a unanimous winner. Liam boxes again on the Gus Robinson show this weekend.

Jakuba Setuliski had a close bout with Phil Williams, of Perth Green, and just lost out on a split decision.

Robert Gormer also made his debut against Adam Robinson of Brandon BC and looked like he had been boxing for years as he ran out the unanimous winner.

In Shelby Brazell’s first bout as a senior at her new weight of 60kg, a move up from 57kg, she took on Chloe Hessin from Waterfront.

Shelby scored well against the much older girl who fought hard over all four rounds,

Shelby was ready to box for England against Scotland in December but unfortunately the Scotland camp pulled that weight category.

Shelby is looking forward to More England Camps in the new year.

Ben Henderson faced Arron Peet, of Seconds Out,

In the first round, Ben threw a left hook to the body which dropped Peet and was given a standing eight count by the referee.

Ben through a backhand screw that jolted the head of Peet, followed up by a inside uppercut that dropped Peet again. The blue corner through the towel in as Peet couldn’t continue and Ben won on a TKO.

Club coach Paul Barnes said: “Can I say a big thank you to our main Sponsor, DTV, and all the team Wayne McCarte, John Henderson, Gavin Bage, Hugh O’Neill, Collette Burdon and Michaela Jukes for all her help organising the show working with suppliers and the promotion of the gym to outside organisations. I can’t thank this team enough.

“But most importantly the boxers and their families and the community for supporting Team HEBA, we are all proud what we have acheived in the short five years we have been established.”