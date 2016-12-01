Hartlepool fighter back in love with boxing

Gary Fox loves a fight and is determined to “wallop” a rival or two in 2017.

The “Fishburn Fox”, part of the exciting Neil Fannan stable which includes the Ward and Cope brothers, makes only his second appearance of the year this weekend.

He takes on Manchester’s Will O’Reilly at Houghton where he will be looking to get his career back on track.

The 31-year-old light-welterweight has fought only three times in the last three years, including high-profile contests with British lightweight champion Scott Cardle and Kirk Goodings, the latter for the Northern Area title.

Fox admitted lifestyle problems have affected him but says those troubles are now behind him and once Saturday is out the way, he’ll be ready to go to war.

“I’m looking forward to Saturday and it would be nice to get the rounds under my belt this weekend,” he said. “Then next year I’ll step it up, 100%.

“I’ll fight anyone and I’m ready to have some wars.

“I’ve had some big fights, Cardle, Goodings, and I want more.

“This season I want some good scraps and I’m looking to wallop a few people.”

Fox, who boasts 12 wins from 16 contests, has the bit between the teeth and the passion for the sport again going into Saturday night’s show at Rainton Meadows.

“I stopped enjoying boxing, but that was down to my lifestyle,” he told SportMail.

“There were a few things going on in my life that were affecting my boxing. I’d killed myself to make the weight for the Kirk Goodings fight and lost and that did my end in.

“But I’m in a good place now and thins have just followed on from there with my boxing.

“I’ve moved closer to Hartlepool, I’m out of the way from the distractions which had been affecting me.

“I’m not knocking about with certain people I was knocking about with before, I’m dedicated to my boxing and I’m happy.

“I was struggling in a few ways and wasn’t enjoying it and boxing is a sport you have to enjoy.

“I don’t box for money, I have a good job, I do it because I love it.

“I can’t wait to get in on Saturday and I think people will see the best of me.”

Fox is part of an entertaining Christmas Cracker bill which includes two title bouts, Lewis Ritson v Jordan Ellison and Darren Richardson v Luke Keleher, plus stablemate Peter Cope, Isaac Macleod and Jay Hughes.