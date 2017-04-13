Hartlepool, Horden boxer Anth Hardy returns ... against Nathan Hardy

Anth Hardy is back and nothing is going to keep him from his comeback fight.

The Hartlepool and Horden boxer will make his first ring appearance since February 2016 when he lines up against Nathan Hardy at Sedgefield a week on Saturday.

Anth has been beset with horrendous misfortune over the last 14 months but Gus Robinson Developments head coach Peter Cope hopes the days of bad luck are over.

“It’s hard to describe the relief in the camp that this is finally going to happen,” Cope told SportMail.

“The anticipation is there as well, we just can’t wait to see Anth’s talent in the ring again.

“It’s been proper frustrating for the whole gym but more so for Anth.”

The 24-year-old returns with an all-Hardy affair at the Hardwick Hall, where two of his old Gus Robinson Developments team-mates, Daniel Cope and Billy Snaith fight in the headline bout.

Anth faces Nathan Hardy, from Sheffield, who has boxed 16 times while his namesake has been out of the ring.

The ‘Horden Hitman’ had been due to meet William Warburton at Houghton last month.

But he failed to get medical approval from the British Boxing Board of Control following laser eye surgery and was withdrawn from the show.

Hardy has been out ever since the first KO defeat in his career, to Sheffield’s Sam O’Maison in Rotherham last February.

An injury then ruled him out of a Northern Area title derby with Sunderland’s Lee Mould in the early summer at Darlington.

And misfortune struck again when a scheduled English title eliminator against Freddy Kiwitt in London in September collapsed after a failed medical because of his eyes.

Coach Cope added: “Is there a more unlucky boxer than Anth Hardy?

“He’s trained so hard and finally he will get the chance to show what he can do.

“Ultimately, what’s happened, while annoying, is not the end of the world, he’s only 24 with his whole career ahead of him.

“I’m confident he’ll be boxing at English title level by the end of this year.”

The fight of the night at the Steve Wraith-promoted event is a bitter derby between two ex-Gus Robinson Developments comrades.

Daniel Cope, now trained by Neil Fannan, defends his Northern Area title against Snaith, now manged by Snaith and trained by Jeff Saunders Snr in Fishburn.

Jeff Saunders Jnr is also in action.

For tickets, call Peter on 07815991247