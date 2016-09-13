Hartlepool, Horden boxer Anth Hardy to add spite to his punch against Freddy Kiwitt

Anth Hardy can box as his record of eight wins from 10 bouts suggests.

But the gifted Hartlepool and Horden fighter admits he needs to add “some spite” to his punches if he is to win his English light-welterweight title eliminator against unbeaten Freddy Kiwitt.

I’ve probably been too nice in my approach in fights and I need to add a little bit of a nasty edge ANTH HARDY

Hardy takes on the big-hitting London-based prospect, who has won all 10 of his contests, at the famous York Hall a week on Saturday.

It’s a big challenge for the 24-year-old but it’s one he is ready to meet head on in London’s East End.

“Freddy is unbeaten with a 50% KO ratio, so he’s a bit of a puncher,” Hardy told SportMail.

“He’s flash and pretty clever, he throws fast three, four and five-punch combinations.

“His people are backing him to go all the way to world honours so it’s obviously a hard fight.

“But I’m ready for it – I know everyone says it but I’m genuinely in the best shape I’ve ever been in.

“My camp has gone great and I can’t wait to get in there.”

Hardy has been sparring with another unbeaten prospect, exciting North Tyneside fighter, Lewis Ritson.

“Sparring with Lewis has been perfect,” said the Gus Robinson Developments ABC star.

“I’ve been up to Forest Hall to do loads with him, eight rounds and 10 rounds.

“He fights in bursts, just like Freddy, so the preparations have been perfect.”

Hardy has been putting in plenty of hours too with coaches Peter Cope and Alan Temple at the Gus Robinson HQ on West View Road, where he is trying to elicit a nasty side to his game.

The Horden southpaw explained: “I’m listening to Peter and Alan who have said I need add some spite to my shots.

“It’s been said from day one really and I’m desperately trying to do that.

“I’ve probably been too nice in my approach in fights and I need to add a little bit of a nasty edge.

“Peter and Alan have been happy with the commitment and effort I have given.

“My preparation has gone absolutely class but I do need to deliver that spite in my punches if I’m to win down there.”

It is Hardy’s second taste of English title action, having lost on a split decision to Joe Hughes and Bath last summer for the vacant light-welter belt.

“This is the level I want to be at and it’s a great opportunity for me and one I aim to take, “ added the Shotton Hall School worker, who would like to thank Eddie’s Tattoo Studio and Hitters Fightwear for their sponsorship.