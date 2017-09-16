Hartlepool’s Las Vegas based boxer Savannah Marshall targeting a fight on home soil

Savannah Marshall hopes she will get the chance to box in the UK by the end of the year.

The Hartlepool boxer is now based full-time in Las Vegas, where she made a sensational professional debut last month.

Marshall registered an impressive unanimous four-round points triumph over Sydney LeBlanc on the undercard of the cross-code battle between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor confrontation.

The 26-year-old returned fully to the Vegas gym this week and is keen on a return to the ring too.

“I would love to box in the UK,” said the Mayweather Promotions star. “I hope that comes off.

“I am here for good in Vegas but I’d like the chance to box back home.

“I felt really good on my debut and I’d love to do it again soon.

“I was a bit dubious about boxing Sydney because she was ranked 10th and I thought ‘that’s a tough one to start with’.

“But I was really happy with how I boxed and I want to get back in there.

“I was straight back in the gym, doing light weights and this week I’ve started punching again.

“I don’t want to be out for months and I want to be fighting as soon as possible.”

Marshall, of course, as an amateur, was accustomed to boxing almost every day when in tournament mode, so her desire to be busy is not unusual.

Her first task is to pick a coach.

There is no shortage of options for the ex-world middleweight champion in Mayweather’s HQ.

Marshall had her Headland coach, Tim Coulter, in her corner at the T Mobile Arena, having done her training pre-fight with Peter Fury in Bolton.

There had been whispers that Floyd Mayweather Snr could train her though the Commonwealth Games gold medallist is keeping her options open.

“It was a good idea to have Tim in my corner against Sydney,” she said.

“It would have been hard with someone unfamiliar coaching me.

“There are lots of coaches in the gym here and I’ll see who I gel with then take it from there.”

Marshall gave thanks for all the support from back home and said she was disappointed her contest did not feature on the live pay-per-view broadcast on Sky Box Office.

“I’m sorry for those who paid to watch me,” she said.

“I really don’t know why they didn’t show me.

“But I’d like to thank everyone for all the support, it means everything to know so many people are behind me.”