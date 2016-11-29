Hartlepool’s Peter Cope faces Fonz in first fight for new coach

Peter Cope will make his first appearance for new coach Neil Fannan – and it’s a case of happy days for the Hartlepool fighter.

Cope will face “the Fonz” at this Saturday’s Christmas Cracker at Houghton.

Fonz is no-one’s fool, you get action from the first bell to the last with him ...he’s not a man to take liberties with NEIL FANNAN

The Fonz in question is Fonz Alexander, the tough Nottinghamshire fighter.

For Cope, part of the massive Hartlepool fighting family, it is a long-awaited return to the ring AND a debut under Fannan.

The 25-year-old joined the legendary town trainer just weeks after winning the British Promoters Association Challenge belt when he beat Teessider Abdon Caeser in a North East derby back in June at Gateshead.

Peter was joined by elder brother Daniel in making a transfer which shocked boxing – the pair had turned pro with Gus Robinson Developments, where dad, Peter Snr, was their coach.

Daniel has already taken his first journey with Fannan – and it proved a triumphant one, winning the Northern Area welterweight title against old foe, Tom Whitfield, last month.

Now it is Peter’s turn to take to the ring and Fannan is excited.

“He’s looked well in the gym,” said Fannan. “I’m very pleased with him and now I’m looking forward to seeing him in the ring.”

Peter has already established himself as a contender in the lightweight division, winning 13 of his 16 bouts.

The only three losses on his record have been at championship level and Fannan will be looking to move him into the English title picture in 2017. A four-round scrap with Alexander will be the first step.

His opponent was born Alexander Anderson but the 28-year-old, from Newark, boxes as Fonz Alexander.

While his record is a very modest one, just four wins in almost 50 appearances, he is the proverbial tough cookie.

The Fonz has only been stopped three times and arrives at the Rainton Meadows Arena, having gone the six rounds with hard-hitting Sedgefield puncher, Jeff Saunders.

“Fonz is no-one’s fool,” said Fannan. “You get action from the first bell to the last with him, he’s tireless and he’s not a man to take liberties with.”

For tickets, contact Neil on 0789101399.