Is this the most exciting of the Cope fighting family?

Coach Neil Fannan says boxing fans will “love” Adam Cope’s up and at ‘em approach to fighting.

The 21-year-old is only a week away from making his pro debut when he appears on the undercard of Martin Ward’s European title challenge in Hartlepool.

Cope will have a four-round contest at the Borough Hall against an, as yet, unnamed opponent.

Adam is rated by many as the pick of the fighting Hartlepool family – elder brothers Daniel and Peter are both professionals while younger siblings, Luke and Joe are with Gus Robinson Developments ABC.

The former Junior ABA champion, who signed for trainer Fannan and manager Dave Garside in the summer, is noted for his exciting style.

“Adam’s looked very well in sparring with Gary Fox and I’ve been welll pleased with him,” said Fannan.

“He does like a battle and he’s not shy to get stuck in.

“I believe the Hartlepool public like watching boxers and fighters, there has always been a good mix of entertainers down the years.

“I think the fans will love Adam, he’s someone who will excite them.

“Hartlepool people take to all the boxers who come into our town, but he’s one of their own and that’s what will make next Saturday even more special.

“He’s fighting in front of his own fans and at the best venue in boxing.”

The middle of the Cope brothers is one of three debutants on the Dave Garside-promoted event.

Peterlee’s Tom Hill and Terry Tyers, the Co Durham fighter who is training in the Fannan gym are the other two taking their firrst steps in the pro game.

Another Fannan fighter, Gary Fox, from Fishurn is also in action along with Glenn Foot, who is warming up for his IBF European title clash with Josh Leather.

The Sunderland crowd favourite has been matched with Sheffield’s Ryan Hardy.

At the top of the bill, Ward will be looking to wrest the European superbantamweight title from Spain’s Abigail Medina.

